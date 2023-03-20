Two siblings from St. Cecilia High School both brought home gold from the NSAA State Speech Championships in Kearney on Thursday.
Senior Joyce Wang and junior Andrew Wang, who are sister and brother, scored all 52 points for the Bluehawks in Class C2 competition at the state contest — good for a fifth-place sweepstakes finish for their school.
Joyce Wang won first place in oral interpretation of serious prose, earning 20 points. Andrew Wang got his gold medal in informative speaking, good for another 20.
Andrew Wang also placed fifth in oral interpretation of poetry, hauling in another 12 points.
Classes A and B state competition was Wednesday, while Classes C1 and C2 competed Thursday and Classes D1 and D2 rounded out the week on Friday, all at Kearney High School.
Thayer Central earned 18 points and a 14th-place finish in the Class C2 sweepstakes as Jordan Mariska won the silver medal in extemporaneous speaking.
Linden Biskup of Alma placed fifth in Class C2 oral interpretation of humorous prose, earning 12 points and taking the school to a tie for 17th place in the class.
In Class B, Minden medaled in four events to earn 56 sweepstakes points and a seventh-place finish on the day.
The Whippets were led by Gracie Lee who earned 18 points and a silver medal in humorous prose. Lee chipped in an additional 14 points with her fourth-place finish in oral interpretation of serious prose, while Sara Shirley and Sam Cederburg added 12 points apiece with fifth-place scores in poetry and extemporaneous speaking, respectively.
In Class C1, Fillmore Central earned 38 points and a sixth-place sweepstakes finish on the day. The team was led by Grace Probasco, Cooper Schelkopf, Annika Frook, Jasper Stutzman and Carson Asche, who earned a bronze medal and 16 points in oral interpretation of drama.
Schelkopf added 12 points with a fifth-place finish in entertainment speaking, and Frook chipped in 10 more by winning sixth place in poetry.
In Class D1, Silver Lake earned 10 points in the sweepstakes and a tie for 20th place as Samantha Bonifas won sixth place in persuasive speaking.
In Class D2 action, Giltner finished the day with 22 points and a 12th-place sweepstakes finish as Sophie Faltys finished fifth in program oral interpretation (12 points) and Kylon Jurgens won sixth place in extemporaneous speaking (10 points).
Shickley and Exeter-Milligan each earned 12 sweepstakes points and finished in a four-way tie for 14th place.
Shickley’s points came from Grace Tobias, who finished fifth in informative speaking. Exeter-Milligan’s Troy Kallhoff was fifth in extemporaneous speaking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.