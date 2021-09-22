MILLIGAN — Two Milligan organizations are working with the Czech Embassy in Washington to present a daylong celebration of Czech food, drink and culture here Saturday.
Officials from the embassy and several other distinguished guests will take part in an opening ceremony for the inaugural St. Wenceslas Brewfest at 1 p.m. Saturday in Milligan’s Centennial Garden, located at Sixth and Main streets.
The Brewfest runs 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Despite the name, it’s a family-oriented event being organized by the embassy, the nonprofit Milligan Auditorium Corp., and the Milligan Community Club with help from area individuals and sponsors. Milligan is a community with strong Czech heritage.
Features of the day will include Czech cuisine, beer, wine, spirits and cultural activities.
Polka bands featured are The Accordionettes and Friends Polka Band, 43rd Nebraska Army National Guard Ensemble, Milligan Czech Brass Band, Wilber-Clatonia Czech Alumni Band, Mark Vyhlidal Orchestra and Kenny Janak Orchestra.
A variety of Czech beer will be available including Czechvar, Praga, and Pilsner Urquell. Two Nebraska breweries — Lazy Horse Brewing and Winery of Ohiowa and Zipline Brewing of Lincoln — are featuring a Czech-style lager.
A representative from R. Jelinek will provide Slivovice, a Czech plum brandy.
Becherovka, an herbal bitter produced in Karlovy Vary, will be available.
Ahtel Wines of New Hampshire, an importer of Czech wines, will have a booth set up with multiple Czech wines available including Krasna Hora.
The Brewfest will provide attendees with different kinds of Czech foods not found at local Czech festivals: Czech-style smoked pork knee (hock), Czech-style pork ribs, Czech beef goulash, sweet and sour cabbage, sauerkraut, both bread and potato dumplings, Czech-style hot dogs, roast pork and kolaches.
Several vendors will provide fair food on the street.
Cultural activities include cooking demonstrations of chlebíčky and kolache. Chelbíčky are small, open-faced appetizer sandwiches featuring assorted eggs, meats, cheese and vegetables.
The Wilber Junior and Senior Czech dancers will perform. Czech queens from Nebraska and surrounding areas will be present. Czech language students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will present a skit about St. Wenceslas (Svaty Vaclav).
Children will receive an activity booklet from the National Czech & Slovak Museum and Library in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A language lesson will be offered for children, and a bounce house will be available in the Centennial Garden.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Milligan will have a special Mass at 9:30 a.m. featuring Czech hymns followed by coffee, kolaches and accordion music.
Svaty Vaclav, known in English as “Good King Wenceslas,” is the patron saint of the Czech Republic and, most affectionately, beer.
According to organizers of Saturday’s event, Svaty Vaclav ruled as the Duke of Bohemia from 921 to 935 A.D. and knew the value of the Bohemian hops in his day, decreeing death to anyone who would export the cuttings.
After his assassination, Wenceslaus was hailed as a martyr for the Christian faith amid the political upheaval of his day in Bohemia. He is venerated as a saint in the Catholic Church, and his feast day, Sept. 28, now is a Czech national holiday in honor of him and the Czech Republic’s statehood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.