Charges have been filed in Adams County Court against three people allegedly involved in a stabbing incident in September 2020.
Gina Deluca, 33, of 311 W. D St., Michael Flores, 24, of Glenvil and Nathaniel Puga-Quintana, 35, of Kearney each face a charge of second-degree assault, a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Arrest warrants were issued for the three on March 29.
Kearney lawyer Michele Romero entered an appearance to represent Puga-Quintana, but no appearances have been filed for the others.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers with the Hastings Police Department were dispatched at 12:08 a.m. to the 300 block of South St. Joseph Avenue on Sept. 23, 2020.
Upon arrival, officers found Aaron Brannigan lying in the yard with two stab wounds to his torso, a cut on his arm and a cut on his hand.
Brannigan later told police Deluca and two Hispanic men were involved. Investigators learned that Flores and Puga-Quintana were the other suspects.
Deluca reportedly went to the home of Ryan Ingram in the 400 block of South St. Joseph Avenue with Flores and Puga-Quintana, saying that Ingram owed her money.
Brannigan, who was at Ingram’s house, said Deluca first slapped Ingram in the face and went after Ingram’s girlfriend, Suvanna Turner. Brannigan, with a leg cast and cane, went outside and Deluca, Flores and Puga-Quintana followed him. The three reportedly assaulted Brannigan, and Flores allegedly stabbed him with a pocket knife.
During the incident, the suspects took Brannigan’s cellphone and wallet with $150 and credit cards. Deluca also allegedly took his cane and used it to break Ingram’s vehicle windshield.
After the stabbing, Deluca reportedly drove away in a 2005 Pontiac G6 and crashed into another vehicle in the 600 block of South Denver Avenue. A witness saw three people take the car keys and run from the area.
About 12:32 a.m., Deluca called the police department to report her vehicle had been taken.
Brannigan was taken by ambulance to Mary Lanning Healthcare and then was transferred to Bryan West in Lincoln where he was later released.
