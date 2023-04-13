A 38-year-old Lincoln man was arrested at a Hastings residence late Thursday afternoon after a standoff that lasted more than three hours and involved law enforcement’s use of a drone inside the house, the city of Hastings reported in a news release.
Shaun Dean was taken into custody at 4:20 p.m., closing out an incident that had been ongoing since about 1 p.m.
According to the news release, the Hastings Police Department learned Wednesday that Dean, who was wanted on active Lancaster County warrants for strangulation and domestic assaults, might be in Hastings.
Dean is a former Hastings resident.
On Thursday, HPD learned Dean was at 1508 N. Cedar Ave. At about 1 p.m., officers went to that residence and were able to obtain consent from the homeowner to search the premises.
Officers made voice contact with Dean, who was uncooperative and made threats to law enforcement and himself, the city news release states.
The HPD tactical response team, HPD K-9 officer, Nebraska State Patrol negotiation team and HPD drone team were involved in the incident.
HPD used the drone inside the home to assess the situation because HPD wasn’t able to maintain constant vocal contact with Dean, the city stated.
In addition to the Lancaster County warrants, Dean was wanted on Adams County warrants for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, two counts of terroristic threats, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, and driving under suspension.
