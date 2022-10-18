ALDS Guardians Yankees Baseball
New York Yankees Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrates with Aaron Judge after hitting a three-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series Tuesday in New York.

 John Minchillo/AP

NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres stepped on second base for the final out, swinging his arms back and forth, four times in all, while glaring at Josh Naylor and the Guardians dugout.

Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge rocked Cleveland with early homers, and Nestor Cortes and the New York Yankees rolled into another AL Championship Series matchup with the Houston Astros.

