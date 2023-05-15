Kraken Stars Hockey
Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (left) celebrates after scoring as Seattle Kraken’s Will Borgen (3), Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) and goaltender Philipp Grubauer (right) look on in the third period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Monday in Dallas.

 Tony Gutierrez/AP

DALLAS — Wyatt Johnston is no longer a teenager, not that he’s played like one at all during his rookie season with a Dallas Stars team that is headed to the Western Conference final.

A day after his 20th birthday, Johnston scored a crucial goal for the Stars off a hard ricochet in their 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 in the second-round series Monday night.

