Mammograms

Mammographer Alma Garcia (right) demonstrates the process of a mammogram on marketing liaison Dalilah Garcia of the Neighbors Emergency Center in Brownsville, Texas, on Sept. 18, 2017, inside a Mammos on the Move mobile mammogram trailer.

 Miguel Roberts/TheBrownsville Herald via AP

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Women should start getting every-other-year mammograms at age 40 instead of waiting until 50, according to a draft recommendation from a federal task force.

