Nearly two years into the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, people in the Hastings area are cautiously returning to gyms.
The owners and managers of wellness facilities have noticed their members placing an importance on a healthy lifestyle as well as seeing the role exercise plays in mental health.
Troy Stickels, CEO of the Hastings Family YMCA, said it has been slow, but attendance is starting to increase in the YMCA buildings at 1430 W. 16th St. and 1220 W. 18th St.
“I think COVID started going down the spring of (2021) a little bit,” he said. “Now it’s coming back up. For us, the busiest time of year is when it gets colder out is when we see a lot of people come back. We’re just kind of now starting to see the last couple of months of September, October, November memberships have went up pretty dramatically, which is not normal for us. We normally see that increase in January, February, March when everybody’s trying to do their New Year’s resolutions and it’s cold out and there’s just not a lot of options to walk outside.”
Funtime Fitness, 827 W. First St., has about 150 members, a number that owner Christy Mattison said has increased slightly since the start of the pandemic.
Funtime Fitness is a women’s fitness studio open 24/7.
One of the first steps Mattison took at the start of the pandemic was to distance cardio machines where members exercise for extended periods of time.
“The new sanitation, that’s going to be around for the rest of our lifetime, going around and cleaning everything up,” she said. “For a few months, until everybody kind of figured it out, numbers of course were down, but I never had anybody quit. Everybody stayed because they wanted a gym to come to.”
She had a core group of about 100 women in 2020.
“Some came in late, late so they didn’t want to be around people,” she said. “Some came in early in the morning. It worked really well.”
She used to always count on attendance being slow during the summer because the weather is nice. In 2021, Funtime Fitness got busy during the middle of the summer.
“It kind of flip-flopped on me,” she said. “I don’t have any rhyme or reason to it right now.”
The pandemic started less than two years after Enlightened Athlete opened in 2018 at 450 W. Second St.
Owner Shae McMaster started Enlightened Athlete, which emphasizes guidance, accountability and instruction, in 2017 working initially out of his garage.
Between personal training clients, those who work out on their own and those who participate in jiu-jitsu training, Enlightened Athlete has about 100 members.
“We had a pretty solid foundation,” he said. “We had a couple programs going, and I had a lot of one-on-one clients from word of mouth, referrals and just educating my clients.”
Luckily, Enlightened Athlete didn’t lose a lot of revenue once the pandemic hit because personal training is such a big part of the business. Also, members knowing how important it is to incorporate a healthy lifestyle helped.
“They understood how important it was to continue that and not let that fall off,” he said of members.
Enlightened Athlete suspended most group exercise classes once the pandemic started.
There was a time in 2020 when attendance was slower. Members were apprehensive to come into the gym.
“But now, for sure probably the last probably four of five months there have been influx of leads, people wanting to get in and just improve their overall health,” McMaster said. “I think a lot of that is recognizing how important that is.”
Funtime Fitness offered classes that were open to the public as well as members before the pandemic.
Like at Enlightened Athlete, those classes were suspended because of concerns about space.
The space at Funtime Fitness that was home to those classes now houses a pair of commercial tanning beds, which Mattison said has been quite popular.
Being open 24 hours a day allows members concerned about crowding the chance to exercise at a time a when attendance would be low. Enlightened Athlete also offers the option for 24-hour access.
There are slow periods even during the day.
For instance, Mattison said 1-3 p.m. is one of the slowest times of the day at Funtime Fitness.
“I do have women who like to come in during that time because they know there will only be a few people in here,” she said. “I do think some people gauge it because they want to be a little more careful. We try to accommodate as much as we can, and I think we do a pretty good job of it. Everybody kind of gives them their space.”
She said the fact that women can come in and exercise whenever they want has been important, saying more many members Funtime Fitness has been their “go-to place.”
“In Hastings, for a town this size we have a lot of facilities here,” she said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen with this pandemic, but I think if people are just smart about it and keep things clean, I think it’s really important people do exercise.”
The YMCA closed for eight weeks in 2020 beginning March 19. Attendance was low throughout the end of 2020.
The YMCA went the whole summer 2020 having the 18th Street building closed, except for child care taking care of about 100 children each day.
There are still quite a few YMCA regulars who haven’t returned since the pandemic started.
“I think people are still unsure or they’ve gotten into a routine or not coming,” Stickels said.
He hopes that will change.
The Y ended 2021 averaging about 700 people between the two buildings per day. That figure is not quite to 2019 numbers, but higher than 2020.
“It’s going in the right direction," Stickels said. “I guess we’ll just have to see what January through March looks like, but a lot of positive signs so far.”
