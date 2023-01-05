The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy now is accepting applications for the Private Well Reverse Osmosis Rebate Program.

The agency will administer $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds through rebates for private well reverse-osmosis systems, which is part of a larger $4 million ARPA initiative administered by the agency as authorized by the Nebraska Legislature under LB1014e Section 51.

