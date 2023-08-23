Triblanders attending the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Aug. 27 or Sept. 3 will be able to attend Sunday worship services on the AGI Stage located in the Family Fun Zone on the fairgrounds.
On Aug. 27, Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt of the Catholic Diocese of Grand Island will celebrate Mass at 9 a.m. At 10:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Grand Island will offer a service. Finally, the Nebraska Cowboy Church Association will lead a service at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.