There’s a push in the Nebraska Legislature to substantially increase Medicaid funding and raise the reimbursement rates, but so far it hasn’t succeeded.

State Sen. Lynne Walz, a Democrat from Fremont serving in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, introduced a bill in January that would increase dental services reimbursement under the Medical Assistance Act by 25%. The increase would cost roughly $6 million.

