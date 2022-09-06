SUTTON — Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason will read from his works 3 p.m. Sunday at the Allegro Wolf Arts Center here.
Free-will donations will be accepted.
Mason, 54, was named Nebraska’s third state poet in 2019. He also is executive director of the Nebraska Writers Collective. He lives in Omaha.
His latest book of poems is “At the Corner of Fantasy and Main: Disneyland, Midlife and Churros” (Old Mill Press).
The nonprofit arts center occupies the former Salem United Methodist Church building, 304 S. Way Ave.
