KENESAW — Coming off a state championship from the football season, the Kenesaw wrestling team is hoping to ride a similar wave of success in 2021-22. And the Blue Devils hope to do so on the back of two returning state qualifiers.
"We're still a very young team, but we put in some time at camps this summer so hopefully that all pays off with some more success this season," said second-year Kenesaw head coach Trey Schlender.
Leading the charge for Kenesaw is juniorr Nick Kuehn, who is a two-time medalist for the Blue Devils. Last season, Kuehn came within one win of a state championship appearance at 126 pounds before placing fourth. He finished the year with a record of 37-5.
Kuehn will likely move up a spot in the lineup and wrestle at 132 pounds. The only other wrestlers to compete at the state meet is Sean Duffy, a senior and two-time qualifier. He'll wrestle at 195 pounds this season after winning 25 matches last year.
Duffy is the lone senior and Kuehn is the only junior on a squad that has an over-abundance of youth. Levi Schroeder is the only underclassman that earned a varsity letter. The sophomore is expected to wrestle at 152 pounds.
"He has put in a lot of work this summer, so we're hoping to have a better year," Schlender said.
Other sophomores include Will Belz (113), Brayden Coutts (126), Silas Purdy (145), Ryder Presott (160), and Blake Steer (170). The freshmen looking to make a contribution on the varsity roster are Maddox Wagoner (106), Kasey Poland (220), and Kaleb Roe (285).
Kuehn is trying to join elite company by becoming Kenesaw's third state wrestling champion, the last of which was Duffy's older brother Daniel. Kenesaw will compete in the Class D, District 2 tournament on Feb. 11 and 12 at Pleasanton. The only other Tribland team competing in the meet is Franklin.
Schedule
Dec — 4, at Harvard invite; 10, at Wood River; 18, at Elgin Public/Pope John; 30, at Pleasanton
Jan — 8, at Amherst; 15, at Elm Creek; 22, at Neligh; 29, at Red Cloud/Blue Hill invite
Feb — 3, at TVC tournament
