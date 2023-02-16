Boys
Class B
106 pounds — Emmett Kelly (32-13), Hastings vs. Talon Belding (21-17), Beatrice
113 — Harrison Reed (26-16), Minden vs. Karsten Hohm (30-13), Aurora; Zane Thomsen (22-18), Hastings vs. Daylen Naylor (29-5), Lexington
120 — Cade Harsin (35-16) Minden vs. Chance Houser (18-2), Scottsbluff; Braiden Kort (40-1), Hastings vs. Ben Bouaphakeo (30-22), Bennington
126 — Koltdyn Heath (42-7), Minden vs. Nikolas Rotella (37-11), Omaha Skutt; Tucker Adams (35-3), Hastings vs. Lesnier Gomez (30-19), Crete
132 — Cameron Brumbaugh (33-8), Hastings vs. Collin Mangnall (25-23), Beatrice
138 — Orrin Kuehn (45-4), Minden vs. Cristian Ramos (28-6), Omaha Skutt
145 — Jaden Meyer (26-18), Hastings vs. Tristan Campbell (30-11), McCook
160 — Landon Weidner (40-0), Hastings vs. Jason Hernandez (27-16), Lexington
182 — Braxton Janda (33-15), Minden vs. Clayton Lindley (28-7), Omaha Skutt; Zander Lockling (18-19), Hastings vs. Josiah Mobley (41-5), Scottsbluff
285 — Daulton Kuehn (42-6), Minden vs. Dawson Thorne (11-13), Nebraska City
Class C
120 — Connor Rempe (41-11), South Central vs. Jacob McGee (23-6), Logan View; Holden McDonald (38-19), Superior vs. Ethan Elliott (44-1), Hershey
126 — Zachary Burkey (22-15), Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Aaron Ohnoutka (49-1), Bishop Neumann; Travis Meyer (47-3), Fillmore Central vs. Clay Rasmussen (34-12), Kearney Catholic; Rowan Jarosik (38-8), South Central vs. Hunter Kuchta (18-14), Cedar Catholic
132 — Hayden Neeman (38-5), Superior vs. Uzziah Voss (27-18), Mitchell; Dylan Gewecke (36-9), Fillmore Central vs. Kaleb Baker (36-10), St. Paul; Chase Groff (23-19), Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Iverson Mejia (41-2), Wilber-Clatonia
138 — Alexander Schademann (51-0), Fillmore Central vs. Gavin Sandoz (25-16), Valentine
145 — Aiden Hinrichs (44-7), Fillmore Central vs. Hudson Last (25-14), Battle Creek
160 — Kyler Boyles (36-18), Superior vs. Ben Alberts (45-0), GICC; Treven Stassines (45-7), Fillmore Central vs. Casey Schnebel (25-19), Battle Creek
182 — Jackson Turner (42-7), Fillmore Central vs. Curtis Rittgam (13-6), Gordon-Rushville
195 — Tycen Breckner (38-7), Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Clayton Carlson (3-3), Pierce
285 — Markey Hinrichs (40-7), Fillmore Central vs. Paxton Bartels (15-9), Crofton/Bloomfield
Class D
106 — Colter Sinn (33-8), Thayer Central vs. Micah Gerlach (42-7), Cambridge; Gavin Patterson (27-8), Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Korey Poppe (26-13), Sutton
120 — Triston Wells (39-7), Thayer Central vs. Trent Melford (24-14), Aquinas Catholic; Grant Haussermann (32-13), Franklin vs. Carter Beckman (33-3), Elgin Public/Pope John
126 — Kyler Carraher (25-20), Franklin vs. Gage Friesen (36-16), High Plains; Brody Patterson (35-13), Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Oliver Nutter (31-9), Sutherland
132 — Nickolas Kuehn (47-0), Kenesaw vs. Coy Armstrong (17-14), Bayard; Graiden Ritner (38-10), Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Isaac Eckert (29-8), Elkhorn Valley
170 — Gunner Mumford (46-0), Thayer Central vs. Dalten Hagan (21-25) Hitchcock County
182 — Hunter Fredrickson (39-13), Kenesaw vs. Jaxon Halsey (15-5), Elkhorn Valley; Cameron Schulte (39-6), Thayer Central vs. Rhett McFadden (25-10), Sandhills/Thedford
195 — Cole Vorderstrasse (38-11), Thayer Central vs. Beau Wiebelhaus (24-7), North Central
Girls
105 — Myia Hofaker (26-7), Minden vs. Emily Hull (29-10), Scribner-Snyder
115 — Sarah Turner (27-12), Fillmore Central vs. Hadleigh Collison (20-9), Pierce; Maria Perez (20-12), Harvard vs. Morgan Maschmann (39-3), Beatrice; Cheyenne Stacy (23-11), Superior vs. Sophia Shultz (41-3), Raymond Central
125 — Aliena Osterbuhr (33-7), Minden vs. Hser Thein (22-15), Madison
130 — Kayden Sipp (27-2), Adams Central vs. Jordan Aschoff (32-7), Norfolk Catholic
135 — Carlee Hinz (22-11), Superior vs. Fia Rasmussen (24-4), Chadron
140 — Piper Moll (20-12), Adams Central vs. Yvette Vargas (36-14), Millard South
235 — Claire Hemberger (22-10), Adams Central vs. Autumn Hoppe (14-9), West Holt; Savannah Koch (33-4), Minden vs. Kiersten Geiger (28-20), Omaha Westside
