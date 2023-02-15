Vinton confirmed as Nebraska Agriculture Department director
LINCOLN — Sherry Vinton was confirmed Wednesday as the director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, making her the first woman to head the agency.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 5:02 pm
Vinton, of Whitman, is a fifth-generation rancher with a family operation in the Nebraska Sandhills. She was appointed as director by Gov. Jim Pillen last month and confirmed Wednesday by the Nebraska Legislature. Vinton replaces Steve Wellman, who held the post under former Gov. Pete Ricketts starting in 2017.
A graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she studied accounting, Vinton has served on the Cattlemen's Beef Board and the Nebraska Environmental Trust board. Vinton also served as treasurer and mentor for the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition and is a member of the Agriculture Builders of Nebraska.
Starting in 2019, Vinton served as vice president of Nebraska Farm Bureau and served as a member of its board for six years.
In her presentation to the Legislature's Agriculture Committee last month, Vinton said she would make international trade of the state's agriculture products a top priority.
"I will continue to defend, promote and grow Nebraska agriculture," she said.
Private practice doctor appointed as Nebraska medical chief
LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a private practice doctor from Lincoln to serve at Nebraska's next chief medical officer.
Pillen announced Tuesday that he selected Dr. Timothy Tesmer, an ear, nose and throat specialist, to replace the former chief medical officer, Dr. Gary Anthone. Anthone left the post earlier this year when former Gov. Pete Ricketts' term expired. Ricketts had appointed Anthone just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020 that ushered in school and business closings and debates over public masking.
In a news release, Pillen said Tesmer has been in practice for 35 years, including his private clinic Tesmer ENT in Lincoln.
Prior to opening that clinic, Tesmer was a doctor at CHI's Physician Network/ENT Nebraska. He earned a bachelor of science degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University and is medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine.
He officially begins his new post on March 27.
