Gary Barrera courtesy photo

Gary Barrera ended up in a wheelchair following various health problems, but the Stepping On class offered at the Hastings Family YMCA by the South Heartland District Health Department has aided his recovery.

 Courtesy

Hastings’ Gary Barrera was running his business, Champion Homes Transportation, which drives patients to their hospital appointments, prior to being diagnosed with colon cancer.

 His medical ailments only worsened from there. He developed kidney and liver failure and pneumonia, and he suffered a heart attack shortly after being placed on dialysis.

