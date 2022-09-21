Hastings’ Gary Barrera was running his business, Champion Homes Transportation, which drives patients to their hospital appointments, prior to being diagnosed with colon cancer.
His medical ailments only worsened from there. He developed kidney and liver failure and pneumonia, and he suffered a heart attack shortly after being placed on dialysis.
“My body had swollen, and I couldn’t walk by myself,” Barrera said. “I wound up in a wheelchair.”
Having gone through all of his medical issues and losing his ability to walk, Barrera sai,d he ironically got a firsthand look at how the patients he transports to the hospital feel. Throughout his medical journey, his employees often would drive him to appointments.
He recently came across a free Stepping On class at the Hastings YMCA, hosted by Liz Chamberlain with the South Heartland District Health Department. Barrera and his mother began attending the class, thinking it would help.
The Stepping On Class consists of helping older people in reducing falls. Chamberlain teaches attendees several items, such as navigating slopes and uneven sidewalks and how to properly use canes and walkers. Additionally, she brings in professionals to teach attendees about how vision and falling are connected, and how medications can increase the risks of falling.
A physical therapist makes sure attendees are doing their exercises properly. All participants complete a pre and post Timed Up and Go (TUG) exercise, which times people on how quickly they can stand up, walk 10 feet, turn around, come back and sit down at their normal rate of speed. A score of more than 14 seconds means they have a higher risk of falls.
When he arrived at the first class, 65-year-old Barrera was in a wheelchair. At the start, Barrera clocked in with a TUG of 34.2 seconds. However, six weeks later, he showed up to class with only a cane and finished the Timed Up and Go at 14.4 seconds.
Attendees are given exercises to do in and outside of class to help with balance, to build strength, and to learn to walk faster, looking straight ahead while walking heel-to-toe.
“Once I could walk with my cane, I put on leg weights,” Barrera said. “I slowly put on one pound, then two pounds, and now I’m on three pounds.”
Not only was he wanting to get back to his regular life, the life he had before all the medical aliments hit, Barrera said, but he also was inspired by Chamberlain to complete the class.
“Her encouragement of her story … she told us she wasn’t able to walk a straight line because of her MS, but is now able to stand on one foot for several minutes and seeing how she is now, she gave us something hopeful to look forward to,” he said, adding “she was a really big influence that motivated the class; she had a great demeanor about her.”
Since his successful improvement, he’s back to work at his company and is continuing to do the exercises he was taught during the class. Now Barrera is looking to continue his progress through weekly balance and mobility therapy.
For more information about Stepping On or to sign up for a falls prevention class in your area, call 402-462-6211 and ask to speak with Chamberlain.
Editor's note: Sept. 18-24 is National Falls Prevention Week.
