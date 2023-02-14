A Red Cloud man attempting to recover his stolen vehicle had it taken again as the alleged thief sped away.
Randy Johnson of Red Cloud reported to the Hastings Police Department that his gray 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 was taken at 741 S. Chicago Ave. on Feb. 9.
The following day, Johnson found the vehicle parked at G Street near South Elm Avenue.
As Johnson attempted to recover the vehicle, Kennith Harrelson of 514 Baltimore Ave. allegedly exited a nearby residence and got into the stolen pickup. Harrelson sped away from the trailer park at a high rate of speed, swerving off the road and striking a road sign at the intersection.
Harrelson then drove back onto the road and allegedly fled the area.
