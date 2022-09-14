A new development on the west side of Hastings will give owners of recreational vehicles, campers, boats, automobiles, and other large items a safe place to park their belongings.
ALL REC Storage has broken ground on a project at 3110 W. Second St. that owners Julie and Greg Ellenwood of Republican City think will meet a long-standing need in Hastings for easily accessible storage space for large vehicles and similar-sized items.
The all-steel construction units will be surrounded by a security fence, with individual security codes provided for user entry.
The property is on the north side of West Second Street, just west of the Hastings Middle School campus at 201 N. Marian Road. It’s the first new development to occur in the stretch of Second Street between Marian Road and the Hastings Regional Center property since the middle school was completed in 2008.
Contrary to what some making inquiries had suggested, however, access to the storage units will not require a boat trip into the property. That’s a fact the Ellenwoods — former Hastings residents — and Sean Ablott, project general contractor, were quick to point out, given the property's proximity to the wetlands situated behind the middle school.
"It is not in a floodplain," Julie said of the storage facility property. "To the north of our lot is wetlands. We made sure that it is not on wetlands. We've gone to extra lengths to make sure we're providing a top-notch facility."
Ablott, whose company, Flatland Sales, is building the units, said the designated five-plus acre parcel is neither situated in a floodplain nor designated wetlands area, as some making inquiries have wondered aloud.
"None of that parcel was ever wetlands," Ablott said. "Before the owners purchased the land, they did their due diligence to ensure it was never in the floodplain. It never was."
Flatland broke ground on the project Aug. 15 following months of planning with the owners. Units will consist of two fully enclosed 40-by-240-foot buildings available in 15-by-40-foot stalls.
A third building measuring 60-by-196-feet will feature compartmentalized spaces that are 14-by-26-feet and 14-by-34-feet.
Uncovered outdoor space measuring 14-by-35-feet and 14-by-40-feet will give those looking to store their boat, recreational vehicle, or similar-sized item a safe place to park.
Ablott said the development is a welcomed sight for those hoping for growth on the largely undeveloped side of town.
"It's good to see things going on in our community out west," he said.
Flatland broke ground on the project on Aug. 15 following several months of planning. Progress has been swift to date.
"We're going to be digging footings Monday afternoon and pouring concrete all week next week," Ablott said in an interview last week.
Julie said the family's new business already has secured commitments on several of the units, which she said could be completed as early as Nov. 1. And with more than two acres of the five-plus acre lot still available for expansion, her hope is that the lot will serve to meet the needs of area residents for years to come.
"It's a good feeling that it's not even up yet and we've already got contracts," she said. "Hopefully it will be all ready for everybody to put all their toys away for winter."
