APTOPIX California Storms
Buy Now

Following days of rain, floodwaters surround homes and vehicles in the Planada community of Merced County, Calif., on Tuesday.

 Noah Berger/AP

The Associated Press

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Laurie Morse shoveled wet sand into bags in the pouring rain Wednesday, preparing to stack them along her garage in a last ditch effort to keep out a rising creek on California’s central coast, as the storm-ravaged state braced for another round of lashing rains and damaging winds.

