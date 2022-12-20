DONIPHAN — Playing its sixth game in 12 days, the Class C-2 No. 4 Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball team finished off its stretch with Sandy Creek on Tuesday.
The Cardinals (8-0) led by just five points at the break, but pulled away in the second half to win 54-37.
D-T and Sandy Creek were trading buckets early, which provided a high-scoring first quarter (28 total points). While the offense was good for the Cardinals, their coach wasn’t satisfied defensively.
“The first half we weren’t happy with how we were doing defensively. We talked to our kids before the game about what we dictate on the defensive end,” said D-T head coach Kelan Buhr.
“We wanted to revisit our defensive fundamentals in the second half... It was great for us to extend the lead and make everything tough.”
Sandy Creek scored just five points in the third quarter, having ridden 14 of Ethan Shaw’s team-high 18 points in the first half. He kept the Cougars within striking distance, trailing 28-23 at the break.
Jaden Williams led the Cardinals with the game-high 21 points. Ty Bennett and Jack Poppe added 10 apiece.
“I think we have a very well-rounded team. Any given night we have five or six guys that can give us 20 (points) and that is what’s nice about this team,” Buhr said. “They are extremely unselfish. They don’t care if they’re the leading scorer. It is really fun to coach them and now we go into Christmas break and everybody is happy.”
SC (2-6).................10 13 5 9 — 37
D-T (8-0).............18 10 13 13 — 54
Ethan Shaw 18, Drake Lally 7, Vojta Povolny 5, Oliver Oglesby 2, Owen Ogelsby 2, Jacob Petr 2, Kadyn Clark 1
Jaden Williams 21, Ty Bennett 10, Jack Poppe 10, Kaedan Detamore 6, Parker Volk 4, Jake Collins 3
Girls: D-T 48, Sandy Creek 34
The Cardinals jumped out with a 15-3 lead after the first period. But the Cougars answered with a 14-0 run in the second to make things interesting.
“We came out of the first quarter strong, but then we took our foot off the gas. We got a little complacent, but I’m proud of how they played in the second half and they did not let off,” said D-T head coach Emma Thede.
Doniphan-Trumbull (4-3) opened the second half with a 10-4 run that grew the lead to double digits, and Sandy Creek (2-6) never recovered.
D-T was led in scoring by Hannah Greathouse, who scored 11 of her game-high 13 points in the first half. Kaleah Olson added 10 points.
Emma Fisher and Ryleigh Skalka led Sandy Creek with eight points apiece.
SC (2-6)....................3 16 8 7 — 34
D-T (4-3).................15 9 15 9 — 48
Emma Fisher 8, Ryleigh Skalka 8, Lexi Shuck 7, Sophie Dane 6, Karys Lipovsky 3, McKenzie Bohlen 2
Hannah Greathouse 13, Kaleah Olson 10, Logan Rainforth 6, Charlee Richter 6, Emily Shimmin 6, Addie Fay 3, Kayla Kennedy 2, Ridley Sadd 2
