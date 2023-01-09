The following students at Zion Classical Academy were named to honor rolls for the second quarter and first semester, respectively:
Quarter 2
Honor Roll: Olivia Ablott, Lillian Crawford, Luke Haygood, -Traetyn Sorgenfrei, Noah Kosters, Aubrey Matzen, Khloe Morgan
High Honor Roll: Abigail Jabs, Kaylin Mick
Semester 1
Honor Roll: Olivia Ablott, Lillian Crawford, Luke Haygood, Traetyn Sorgenfrei, Noah Kosters, Aubrey Matzen, Khloe Morgan
High Honor Roll: Abigail Jabs, Kaylin Mick
