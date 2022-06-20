Free meals are available to all children age 1-18 at specific sites across Nebraska.
Meals are available through the Summer Food Service Program, a program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The 2022 Summer Food Program Sites list shows the places, sponsors, dates and times that meals will be available to all children.
A number of camps and programs also are offering free meals those children who are enrolled.
Text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304 for the latest information about SFSP sites near you.
Tribland sites listed as being open to the community include:
Harvard: Harvard Public School will serve lunch at the school, 506 E. North St., from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 11 through Aug. 5.
Hastings: Hastings Public Schools will serve lunch at Hastings Middle School, 201 N. Marian Road, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from now through June 29.
Hastings: Hastings Public Schools will serve lunch at Lincoln Elementary School, 720 S. Franklin Ave., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, from now through July 29.
Minden: Minden Public Schools will serve breakfast at East Elementary School, 123 N. Minden Ave., 9-9:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, from now through June 30.
Minden: Minden Public Schools will serve breakfast at C.L. Jones Middle School, 543 W. Fifth St., from 9-9:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, from now through June 30.
Minden: Minden Public Schools will serve breakfast at Minden High School, 622 W. Third St., from 9-9:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, from now through June 30.
Superior: Superior Public School will serve breakfast at the school, 801 W. Eighth St., from 7:30-8:30 a.m., and lunch at the school from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., both Monday through Thursday, from now through July 28.
