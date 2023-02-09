Super Bowl Religious Advertising Football
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prays before the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Jan. 29 in Kansas City, Mo. While its Super Bowl commercial appearances are few, religion — Christianity especially — is entrenched in football culture.

 Charlie Riedel/AP

On Super Bowl Sunday, advertising's biggest night, religion rarely makes an appearance among the much buzzed about beer and fast-food commercials. But this year, an ad campaign is promoting Jesus' unconditional love to counter the notion that religion is used to divide people. The group behind the "He Gets Us" campaign is spending about $20 million to reach more than 100 million viewers at a time when the nation's Christian population is in decline. Christianity has long permeated the NFL culture, and regular fans are accustomed to expressions of faith, from locker-room prayers to players pointing skyward after touchdowns. As one expert in sports and religion puts it: "Football players themselves have often been the advertisements for Jesus."

The religiously wary, the spiritually curious — and anyone inclined to appeal to a higher power on game day — are the target audience for a Super Bowl ad campaign with a simple message: Jesus loves them.

