SUPERIOR — There is a lot to look forward to this season for Superior head coach Seth Going. One of those things is the fact that the Wildcats will be co-oping with Deshler for the wrestling season, which has Going expecting almost an entirely full lineup. And many of those on the roster are primed for a solid season.
"The season looks bright with five returning medalists," Going said. "There are a lot of faces in the room with 18 male and one female wrestlers."
One of those returning medalists is senior Payton Christiancy, who is eyeing the school record for wins in a career. After totaling 44 victories last year, Christiancy now has 109 for his career. According to Going, the senior has a good chance of becoming the record holder this season.
Another wrestler to watch this season is junior Hayden Neeman. The 126-pounder was in the state championship last season at 106 pounds, finishing second after a tough 4-1 decision. Expectations are high for Neeman, who is putting together a solid resume early in his career.
The lineup is senior heavy for Superior, which has nine of the 14 spots filled with wrestlers in their final campaign. Brett Miller (113 pounds), Aaron Allgood (145), Tyler Everhart (152), Jordan Brown (182), Ty Woerner (195), and Anders Webber (220) all return from last year's varsity squad. Allgood is a junior and Everhart is a sophomore, but the rest of those returners are seniors.
Other seniors on the squad include 120-pounder Dominique Baumbach, Gavin Ekstein (132), Tyson Zimmerman (138), and Isaac Hathaway (160). Holden MacDonald, a freshman, is looking to contribute from the 106-pound weight class.
Superior's first competition is the Meridian quadrangular on Friday, and then it will compete in the Harvard invite on Saturday. Superior will be in the Class C, District 1 tournament, which will take part Feb. 11-12. Tribland representatives Fillmore Central and South Central are also in the district.
Schedule
Dec — 3, at Meridian quad; 4, at Harvard invite; 10, at Wood River invite; 11, at Meridian invite; 17, at Oakland-Craig; 18, at Logan View invite; 29, at Fillmore Central invite
Jan — 9, at Franklin invite; 13, at Doniphan-Trumbull tri; 14, Superior invite; 21, at Thayer Central invite; 29, at SNC meet
Feb — 4, at Adams Central invite
