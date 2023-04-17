SUPERIOR — The city of Superior has been announced as the recipient of a $433,000 public works grant under the Community Development Block Grant program to apply to park improvements.
According to a news release issued Monday by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Superior is one of five communities receiving a combined total of $1,941,360 in funding in the second round of the CDBG program’s Public Works Opportunity for 2022.
The Superior park improvements are to include a walking trail.
According to the state agency, the city of Superior was awarded a $53,000 CDBG Park and Recreation Master Plan Planning Grant in 2020. The planning work was completed in 2022. Now, the $433,000 will allow the city to implement the ideas developed through the planning process.
The CDBG program uses money distributed to the states by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Nebraska, the Department of Economic Development receives those funds and in turn awards them to communities of up to 50,000 population to enhance public health and safety, economic well-being, local vitality and quality of life.
“All funded communities demonstrated a strategic approach to community development within their project designs and showed that through collaboration, much-needed facility and infrastructure improvements are attainable,” the state agency said in its news release.
Other recipient communities in this round of funding are the village of Craig, which was awarded $433,000 for a street improvement project; the village of Newcastle, which was awarded $433,000 for sidewalk/curb and gutter replacement and installation of a storm sewer; the city of Schuyler, which was awarded $309,360 to covert two vacant lots into park space that includes an amphitheater; and the village of Elk Creek, which was awarded $333,000 for a new community center.
