SUPERIOR — The city of Superior has been announced as the recipient of a $433,000 public works grant under the Community Development Block Grant program to apply to park improvements.

According to a news release issued Monday by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Superior is one of five communities receiving a combined total of $1,941,360 in funding in the second round of the CDBG program’s Public Works Opportunity for 2022.

