SUPERIOR — Superior senior Cailyn Barry signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Hastings College on Nov. 19.
The 6-foot middle hitter was part of four state tournament teams, including a fourth-place finish this season.
Barry saw her role increase for the Wildcats as a junior, ending that season with 107 kills after totaling just 40 in her first two seasons.
As a senior, Barry collected 120 kills, served 31 aces and a team-best 45 blocks.
Her career-high of 20 kills came in the Class C-2, Subdistrict 6 final, which was a five-set loss to C-2 state runner-up Sutton.
Earlier in the year, Barry produced 17 kills against Bruning/Davenport/Shickley.
Barry joins a handful of Tribland players on a Hastings College roster that had 16 underclassmen this season.
The Broncos graduate just two players since two of their top hitters — Amani Monroe and Sydney Mullin — elected to use their extra year of eligibility awarded by the NAIA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under third-year head coach Alex Allard, who was present at Barry’s signing ceremony in Superior’s gymnasium, finished 14-14 in 2021. They are 34-39 overall under Allard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.