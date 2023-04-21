Supreme Court Abortion Pill
Buy Now

Staff with the group Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising — Kristin Turner, of San Francisco, (left), Lauren Handy, of Washington, and Caroline Smith, of Washington, (right) — demonstrate against abortion pills outside of the Supreme Court Friday ahead of an abortion pill decision by the court in Washington.

 Jacquelyn Martin/AP

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday preserved women’s access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues.

The justices granted emergency requests from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, maker of the drug mifepristone. They are appealing a lower court ruling that would roll back Food and Drug Administration approval of mifepristone.

0
0
0
0
0