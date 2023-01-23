Finding ways to prepare for a recession or weather high inflation can be even simpler than cutting back on spending and increasing your income. Sometimes, it first comes down to finding the right place to bank.

More than 1 in 4 Americans with a checking account (or 27%) are paying monthly fees, costs that include routine service charges to ATM and overdraft fees, according to a new Bankrate survey. That's despite many banks on the market not charging for those services.

0
0
0
0
0