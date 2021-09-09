Ankle replacements may not be as common as knee and hip replacements, but they follow the same concept and provide the same kind of relief to patients.
Dr. David Waters, owner of Platte River Foot & Ankle Surgeons at 620 N. Denver Ave. in Hastings, has been performing ankle replacement surgeries for more than a decade.
Knee and hip replacements can come for various reasons, while the need for ankle replacements is less frequent due to the more limited movement of that joint.
Waters said ankle issues leading to major surgery are often due to end-stage arthritis, typically caused by a previous traumatic injury.
In some cases, it can be due to a patient having a weak ankle from repeated sprains over a long period. Primary arthritis in the ankle is rare but not impossible.
“For a long time, fusion has been the gold standard for people who have end-stage ankle arthritis or really bad ankle problems,” Waters said.
Fusion is a process in which the arthritic areas are cut away, and then plates and screws are used to connect the pieces of bone that are then encouraged to fuse.
“The big difference is with fusion, the foot is fixed at 90 degrees, whereas with ankle replacement, you maintain motions,” Water said.
While ankle replacement surgery has existed for probably 50 years, Waters said technology, implants and surgical knowledge have improved significantly in the last 15-20 years.
Waters is the only foot, rear-foot, and ankle board-certified reconstructive surgeon by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery in the region.
Waters has already performed four ankle replacement surgeries at Mary Lanning Healthcare in his first seven months practicing in Hastings.
Unless there are any other underlying issues or surprises, Waters said a typical ankle replacement takes between 60 and 90 minutes to perform.
This surgery is specifically tailored to each patient. The patient has a CT scan that gives the measurements necessary to ensure the equipment fits the patient properly.
“Everything is very patient-specific, which is really nice,” Waters said.
The recovery for an ankle replacement is different than a knee or hip replacement as those patients are up and walking almost immediately.
In contrast, an ankle patient must stay off the ankle for at least two weeks after surgery.
Once the incision is healed, the patient needs to wear a walking boot and start physical therapy. Based on their progress, the patient will soon be walking unaided.
However, Waters mentionsed that this surgery will not allow the patient to become the next gold medal-winning Olympian.
“I tell patients there are some restrictions on the back end,” he said. “If you’re jumping in and out of semis or jumping on and off horses, this isn’t for you. This surgery is to keep you walking and active. I tell patients, ‘You’re not going to become a marathon runner. You’re going to walk and enjoy your kids or grandkids.”
There are some restrictions that will prevent people from qualifying for an ankle replacement.
Waters said someone might have too much arthritic deformity for an ankle replacement to hold up because of that deformity.
Factors preventing someone from qualifying for the surgery include poorly controlled diabetes and foot neuropathy, which causes a loss of sensation in the feet, or someone with a high body mass index or BMI.
“When you walk, there’s 2.5 times your body weight in force on your end gait. It’s only for a few seconds at a time. That’s a lot of force, so someone who is 150 versus 350 pounds has an exponential difference in the amount of force,” Waters said.
Waters also said that since the physician is basically putting "car parts" into a human body with this kind of surgery, the repair work can only withstand so much and last for so long.
That’s why Waters is hesitant to do a replacement on a younger person as the he or she may require further surgeries down the road.
At the end of the day, Waters said ankle replacement surgery is life-changing for his patients.
For example, he said, there was a 39-year-old in New Mexico who was at the point of a possible foot amputation due to a motorcycle accident when Waters stepped in with the option of an ankle replacement.
“He stays in contact with me all the time, just always saying how we changed his life,” Waters said. “He’s almost 10 years out now and got two young kids, and he’s able to keep up with them. That’s the kind of stuff we want to accomplish here.”
