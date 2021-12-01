SUTTON — A festive afternoon and evening are planned here for Saturday, centering on the 2021 Parade of Lights in the downtown area.
The celebration is coordinated by the Sutton Area Chamber of Commerce.
Events get under way Christmas caroling at designated locations between 3 and 5 p.m. Stops include the Sutton Community Home and Assisted Living at 3 p.m., Horseshoe Bend Duplexes at 3:30, and the Nolde Center at 4. Special requests will be honored from 4:30-5.
The Sutton FFA and Alumni will be sponsoring a 101 Dalmatians Scavenger Hunt between 3 and 7 p.m.
The lighted parade at 6, downtown tree lighting at 6:30, and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus before and afterward will be among the evening highlights.
North and South Saunders Avenue will be closed from 4-8 p.m., and vehicles must be off the street by 4.
Hours for customer appreciation open houses at local businesses will vary. A special mailbox for letters to Santa will be up through Dec. 20 at the Keller Williams office.
Here’s the hourly schedule:
3-5 p.m.: Christmas caroling
3-7 p.m.: Scavenger hunt
3:30-5:30 p.m.: Christmas Crafting at Sutton Public Library
3:30-5 p.m.: Hayrack rides on Saunders Avenue by Sutton FFA
4-6 p.m.: Kids’ cookie decorating at Sutton Bakery
4-6 p.m.: Hot dogs served at Astra Bank
4-8 p.m.: Food and drink offerings at The Makers Specialty Coffee, Mustang Restaurant and Lounge, Jamberque Catering (by Sutton Community Center) and Sutton American Legion Club
4-8 p.m.: Open seating and live entertainment, Sutton Community Center
4:30-8 p.m: Face painting by Michelle, Sutton Community Center
4:30-5:30 p.m.: Santa and Mrs. Claus available between Paint & Paper Palace and KW Realty
6-6:30 p.m.: Lighted Parade (line-up at 5:45 p.m., Sutton Aquatic Center)
6:30-6:45 p.m.: Downtown tree lighting at Windstream office following parade
6:30-8 p.m.: Santa and Mrs. Claus available at Sutton Community Center following parade and tree lighting
7:15 p.m.: Window decorating, Shop Local and scavenger hunt winners announced, Sutton Community Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.