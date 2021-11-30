SUTTON — Last year, Joseph Hinrichs made school history when he became the first Sutton wrestlers to win a second state championship. But, the most decorated wrestler in program history graduated last May, leaving an opening for another Mustang to step up and lead the team.
Sutton head coach Ron Gerber has a few candidates looking to be leaders for the team. And while the Mustangs may not have the depth they're used to having, Gerber believes this squad can still compete at a high level.
"The Mustangs will field a small team in numbers this year, but we'll be a team with much heart and desire," Gerber said.
The Sutton coach said a trio of juniors bring a nice combination of talent and experience to the new season. Alvino Sanchez, Cason Peterson, and Scott Marshall will be relied upon to contribute to the team's success early and often. Marshall is expected to compete at 138 pounds or 145, Peterson at 195, and Sanchez at 220 or 285. Senior Adrian Hernandez (152) will also give the team some "firepower."
Gerber said those wrestlers will be especially important considering the team will be without a couple of key grapplers due to injuries sustained during the fall season.
"Football injuries sidelined returning state qualifier Vance Smith and Myles Jones," he said. "We'll hope that their rehab will help prepare them for productive seasons next year as seniors."
Freshmen Billy Marshall (160-170) and Airan Hernandez (132) will also look to make contributions early in their careers.
The Mustangs will compete in the Class C, District 2 tournament on Feb. 11 and 12. In that tournament will also be defending state champion Central City. In addition to Hinrichs, Sutton has had two others win state championships in Tyler Bailey and Ignacio Rivera.
Schedule
Dec — 4, at Harvard invite; 10, at Wood River invite; 18, at Johnson County Central invite; 21, Sutton dual tournament
Jan — 7, at Wilber-Clatonia dual tournament; 14, at Superior invite; 15, Shelton invite; 21, at David City invite; 29, at SNC tournament at Fillmore Central
Feb — 3, at York invite; 5, at Southwest invite
