WAHOO — A five-run lead with six outs to get wasn’t enough for Sutton Post 61 to win its third straight game at the Class B juniors American Legion state tournament on Monday night.
Sutton led 12-7 after 5 1/2 innings, scoring all of its runs in the fourth and fifth frames, and crumbled to Lincoln Christian at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo.
A 13-12 walk-off winner, Lincoln Christian advanced to the winners bracket final while Sutton dropped to the play-back bracket and plays Wayne at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Post 61 experienced Murphy’s Law in the bottom of the seventh and LC won the game on a passed ball, having rallied for five runs in the inning on a trio of walks (one intentional), a hit batsman, and an error.
It spoiled a miraculous comeback for Sutton, which began with a Myles Jones two-run double in the fourth. He was 3-for-4 in the contest.
Max Emanuel matched him for Lincoln Christian.
Sutton...........000 057 0 — 12 10 3
LC..................000 431 5 — 13 11 1
W — Jacob Watson. L — Thomas Bonde.
2B — S, Myles Jones. L, Luke Reiling, Beckett Rohren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.