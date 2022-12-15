It came down to the final match of the night, but the Adams Central girls clinched a 39-36 dual victory over Lexington Thursday night.
With the score tied at 36, Cadence Svoboda wrestled her best match of the year, according to coach Dan Lonowski.
Svoboda and Minutemaid Delilah Solis battled to a 3-3 tie in regulation of their 135-pound match. In overtime, Svoboda scored a go-behind takedown halfway through the extra period to bring the crowd to its feet.
The Adams Central sophomore scored the first takedown of the match, but Solis battled back with an escape and a takedown of her own. Later in the match, Svoboda was awarded a penalty point to tie the match.
Heidi Gonzalez (110), Kaley Waite (125), Kayden Sipp (130), Piper Moll (145), Nevaeha Sorenson (170) and Claire Hemberger (235) also picked up wins for the Patriots, now 3-0 on the dual season.
Hemberger avenged a loss from earlier in the season with her pin over Abbriel Sutton.
The Patriots are off until Dec. 30 when the team travels to Fillmore Central for a tournament.
Boys: Lexington 70, Adams Central 9
Parker Wiens won an 8-4 decision at 126 pounds for Adams Central, which surrendered five open classes. Lexington had six pins and a major decision victory.
Prep girls wrestling
Minden 57, Gothenburg 6
GOTHENBURG —Aliena Osterbuhr at 125 pounds, and Myia Hofaker at 105 scored pins for the Whippets while Megan Althouse won a 3-0 decision at 130.
York 42, Fillmore Central 24; BCNG 36, FC 30
YORK — Addison Wolf (155 pounds) and Sarah Turner (110) had first-round pins for the Panthers against York.
Turner scored a 4-2 sudden victory over BCNG’s Cadence Wood while Angie Schademann (100) won a 3-1 decision and JoLee Gewecke (120) pinned her opponent.
Fairbury invite
FAIRBURY — Red Cloud/Blue Hill’s Patricia Arroyo finished second at 130 pounds, scoring 22 of the Warcats’ 24 points. All three of her wins were first-round pins.
Harvard’s Maria Perez was third at 115 with two first-round pins and a 10-0 major decision in the consolation match.
Madison Holman (235) and Teegan Holmes (100) were third and fourth for Franklin, respectively. Holmes only win was a 117-6 major decision. Holman won three times via fall.
Prep wrestling
BCNG 42, Fillmore Central 34; York 48, FC 28
YORK — Alexander Schademann won a 15-6 major decision at 144 pounds while Aiden Hinrichs (150), Treven Stassiness (157) and Travis Meyer (126) recorded pins for the Panthers over BCNG.
Aiden and Markey Hinrichs (285) had pins against the Dukes while Schademann and Meyer won via tech fall.
Minden 53, Gothenburg 21
GOTHENBURG — Minden won eight matches in a row from 120 pounds to 170. Koltdyn Heath (126), Braxton Hatch (132), Alex Brais (145), Orrin Kuehn (152) and Justin Bernhausen (170) all scored pins.
Robert Nelson (138) won via tech fall and Cade Harsin (120) via major decision.
Dalton Kuehn (285) pinned his opponent and Harrison Reed (113) notched a 6-1 decision victory.
Kenesaw 36, Palmer 30; Loomis 60, Kenesaw 18
KENESAW — Nickolas Kuehn (138 pounds) and Hunter Fredrickson (182) won with pins against Palmer.
Prep boys bowling
Hastings 19, Southern Valley 2
The Hastings boys won eight of 10 individual games and the Baker set 191-183 to beat the Eagles.
Lavon Handler, Jordan Norris and Richard Jarosik won both of their matches on the day. Norris (207), Jarosik (221) and Ethan Crecelius (244) each broke 200 in game two.
Prep girls basketball
Wilcox-Hildreth 54, Arapahoe 26
ARAPAHOE — Madison and Katelyn Bunger each scored 13 points while Sarah Jensen and Cara Bunger had 11 apiece for the Falcons (4-2).
College wrestling
Midland 31, Hastings College 16
FREMONT — Cole Maschmann registered the Broncos’ only win, an 11-0 major decision at 165 pounds.
