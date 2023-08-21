Texas Weather Heat Wave
Police officer James Rhodes uses a wet towel to cool off as he directs traffic after a sporting event in Arlington, Texas, Aug. 19.

 LM Otero/AP

HOUSTON — Sweltering temperatures lingered Sunday in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes.

Record high temperatures were recorded in Texas and other states. People were told to chug extra water while mowing lawns or exercising outdoors, and to check on neighbors to ensure air conditioning is available. The extreme heat prompted Texas' electric power grid manager to ask residents to voluntary conserve power for three hours on Sunday night.

