The Hastings Symphony Orchestra will present its first live performance since February 2020 on Sunday with a free concert in the Chautauqua Park Pavilion near Fifth Street and Laird Avenue.
Under the direction of Byron Jensen, the orchestra’s conductor and artistic director, the musicians will present a program themed “Celebrating Community.” Starting time is 3 p.m.
Selections are to include “Fanfare for Democracy" by Jim Stephenson, “Summon the Heroes” by John Williams, and “Armed Forces Salute” by Bob Lowden.
The concert opens the orchestra’s 96th performance season. For more information visit https://www.hastingssymphony.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.