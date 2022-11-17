APTOPIX Titans Packers Football
Buy Now

Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) and linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (55) celebrate after Smith sacked Tennessee Titans’ Ryan Tannehill during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday in Green Bay, Wis.

 Morry Gash/AP

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Aaron Rodgers as the Tennessee Titans beat the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday night.

Tannehill looked much sharper in his second game back after missing two games with an injured right ankle. He went 22 of 27 and had one interception as the Titans (7-3) won for the seventh time in eight games.

