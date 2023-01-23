Tax Season Begins
A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington on May 4, 2021.

 Patrick Semansky/AP

WASHINGTON — The official start date of the 2023 tax filing season began Jan. 23, when the IRS began accepting and processing 2022 returns, the agency announced Jan. 12.

The news comes after the National Taxpayer Advocate reported Jan. 11 that the IRS watchdog is seeing "a light at the end of the tunnel" of the IRS' customer service struggles, thanks to the hiring of thousands of new workers and tens of billions of dollars in new funding provided to the IRS in the Democrats' climate and health law.

