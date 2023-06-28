ENTER-MOVIE-FILM-ACADEMY-INVITEES-GET
Taylor Swift in January 2020 at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.

 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images via TNS

LOS ANGELES — The most exclusive club in Hollywood is once again parting the velvet rope, with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announcing Wednesday that it is opening its ranks to 398 new members.

Representing 51 countries, the list of invitees includes such boldface names as Taylor Swift, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer, Paul Mescal, Ke Huy Quan, Selma Blair and Bill Hader, as well as many performers, filmmakers, executives and below-the-line professionals whose names have never appeared in lights. The group includes 76 Academy Award nominees, such as “Banshees of Inisherin” co-star Kerry Condon and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” nominee Stephanie Hsu, as well as 22 past Oscar winners, including “Everything Everywhere” co-star Quan.

