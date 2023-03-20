Biden Mental Health Ted Lasso
Buy Now

Jason Sudeikis (fourth from left), who plays the title character in the Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso,” speaks as he joins White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (third from left) and fellow cast members (from left) Toheeb Jimoh, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, and Brendan Hunt during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington Monday.

 Susan Walsh/AP

WASHINGTON — Fictional soccer coach Ted Lasso used a White House visit Monday to encourage people, even in politically divided Washington, to make it a point to check in often with friends, family and co-workers to “ask how they’re doing, and listen, sincerely,”

Comedian Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character — an American coaching a soccer team in London — and other cast members were meeting with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden to talk about how mental health contributes to overall well-being.

0
0
0
0
0