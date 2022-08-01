Ten students graduated from the Mary Lanning Healthcare School of Radiologic Technology July 16.
Five graduates were from the Hastings campus, and five were from the Kearney campus. Graduation ceremonies took place in Perkins Auditorium in Fuhr Music Hall at Hastings College.
Graduates included Abril Caldera (Kearney) Nicolle Davis (Hastings), Kamryn Hahn (Hastings), Emily Hoogner (Kearney), Shelbie Hort (Kearney), Savana Quinn (Kearney), Haley Nelson(Kearney), Shaylee Pedroza (Hastings), Isaura Ramirez-Aranda (Hastings) and Neely Tubbs (Hastings).
Quinn was recipient of the Bracco Diagnostics Award of Excellence, which was voted on by faculty and clinical instructors. The winner is selected based on classroom behavior, grades, quantity and quality of exams, patient care, working with others, performance under pressue, and ability to follow policies and procedures.
Dacey Hampton and Jhaliyah Lewis, both first-year students on the Hastings campus, received the Mary Lanning Healthcare Foundation Michael Sands Scholarship.
