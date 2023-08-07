Ten students graduated July 15 from the Mary Lanning Healthcare School of Radiologic Technology.
Graduation ceremonies were conducted in Perkins Auditorium at Fuhr Hall of Music on the Hastings College campus. Dacey Hampton, a graduate who studied on the Hastings campus, gave the address.
Graduates included Emily Burkink, Taylor Goedert, Maria Gonzalez, Dacey Hamption, Syndey Homes, Jessica Kuehn, Jhaliyah Lewis, Odeth Medez-Peraza, Mia Pemberton and Kelly Tisthammer.
Hampton, Homes, Lewis, Mendez-Peraza and Pemberton completed their studies in Hastings. Burkink, Goedert, Gonzalez, Kuehn and Tisthammer studied in Kearney.
Tisthammer was introduced as winner of Bracco Diagnostic Award of Excellence. The award is voted on by faculty and clinical preceptors and is based on student behavior in the classroom, grades, examinations, patient care, work with others, performance under pressure, and ability to follow policies and procedures.
The Mary Lanning Healthcare Foundation Michael Sands Scholarship was awarded to Leslie Trump and Taylor Berumen, both first-year students in the programa dn both studying at Hastings.
