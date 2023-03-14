NCAA SE Missouri Texas A M CC Basketball
Buy Now

Southeast Missouri State’s Phillip Russell grabs a loose ball against Texas A&M Corpus Christi’s Simeon Fryer during the first half of a First Four college basketball game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.

 Darron Cummings/AP

DAYTON, Ohio — Isaac Mushila had 15 points and 12 rebounds as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi held off Southeast Missouri State 75-71 on Tuesday night to earn the first NCAA Tournament win in program history.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 3 of 4 at the free-throw line in the final 15 seconds to ice the game and advance to play top-seeded Alabama in the South Region.

0
0
0
0
0