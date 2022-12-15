San Diego Texas Volleyball
San Diego’s Katie Lukes (18) spikes the ball against Texas’ Asjia O’Neal (7) and Texas’ Molly Phillips (15) in the second set during the semifinals of the NCAA volleyball tournament Thursday in Omaha.

 John Peterson/AP

The Associated Press

OMAHA — Logan Eggleston, the three-time Big 12 player of the year, had the game-winning kill to reach 16 on the match and No. 1 overall seed Texas beat San Diego 26-28, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 on Thursday night in the semifinals of the NCAA volleyball tournament.

