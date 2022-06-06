THAYER COUNTY — Martin and Doris Deepe, a Tribland farm couple whose two daughters traveled the globe in pursuit of successful careers, now are providing a world of new possibilities to future journalism students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Proceeds from the $4.65 million sale of Thayer County farmland that belonged to the Deepes are earmarked to create the Deepe Family Endowed Chairs in Depth Reporting in UNL’s College of Journalism and Mass Communications, the college announced in a news release this spring.
The Deepes were married for 71 years prior to Martin’s death at age 94 on Dec. 13, 2005. Doris was 105 at the time of her death in November 2020.
Daughter Barbara Joan Deepe had a career that included time working for an insurance company in Omaha; a Wall Street law firm in New York City; and the U.S. State Department in Vienna, Austria. She moved to San Francisco in 1961, became a stenographic court reporter, and eventually launched her own successful business, Joan’s Secretarial Service in the heart of San Francisco’s financial district. She died in 2017 at age 80.
Joan’s older sister, Beverly Deepe Keever, is a University of Nebraska journalism graduate who became the first woman war correspondent in Vietnam. Later, she taught journalism and mass communications at the University of Hawaii for 29 years.
Shortly before Martin’s death, and with the support of their daughters, Martin and Doris decided to leave their farm to the university as a way of supporting education and keeping their wealth at work in the state — both priorities for the couple.
After Doris died, ownership of the family’s farmland was transferred to the University of Nebraska Foundation, which subsequently sold the property.
The family’s gift will endow two new faculty positions: one specializing in investigative reporting and the other in data journalism.
“This gift continues the legacy of a Nebraska family built from the grit and thrift of the Dust Bowl generation,” said Shari Veil, dean of the UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications. “It will enable the college to continue its storied depth reporting program, which has won numerous prestigious awards, including the Robert F. Kennedy Awards Grand Prize.”
Students in depth reporting classes at UNL focus on the same story for an entire semester or longer. Those stories are extensively sourced and include more graphics and multi-media components than is typical with traditional news reporting, the college said.
The students learn to access and analyze public documents and data sources as part of their effort to address complex and controversial situations.
The two new faculty members also will oversee funding to cover student memberships in the Society of Professional Journalists and Investigative Reporters and Editors and student travel to the organizations’ conferences and workshops. Such opportunities put students on the cutting edge of today’s journalism practice and allow them to network with professionals from across the United States.
The college said it worked extensively with Keever to determine how the Deepe family’s gift could be used to greatest benefit.
“Never in this nuclearized and cryptic world has truth-seeking and truth-telling been more vital,” Keever said in the UNL news release. “We are experiencing the greatest media shift since the advent of the telegraph and communication via electricity that enabled the railroads to be built, thus transforming Nebraska and the nation.
“To reinforce this quest for truth, my family and I are humbled to be able to donate the largest single gift to the College. This gift establishing the Deepe Family Endowed Chairs in Depth Reporting seeks to propel the University of Nebraska to the nation’s premier site for depth reporting and expanded experiential learning beyond the classroom.”
Martin Deepe was born near Shickley, one of 10 children. Doris Widler, the oldest of nine siblings, was born near Enterprise, Kansas, but moved to Thayer County with her family as a toddler. They were married in 1934.
Although both had hoped to attend college, the Dust Bowl and Great Depression short-circuited those plans, and they instead focused their efforts on building up their farming operation in the Carleton area and ensuring their children would have a chance to further their education after high school.
Indeed, both their daughters had opportunities for higher education after attending the Coon Ridge country school and graduating from Belvidere High School.
Joan attended business school in Lincoln before launching the career that took her to New York, for two years to Vienna, and finally to San Francisco. She is remembered not only for success in business, but for her abilities as a pianist and needlework artisan. According to her obituary, she enjoyed international travel and was proud of her historic, Victorian-style home on the edge of Holly Park in the Bernal Heights section of San Francisco.
Beverly, who was born in 1935, attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln on a Regents Scholarship and was selected for Phi Beta Kappa and the Mortar Board honorary society while on campus. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science in the days when the school of journalism was a department in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.
Keever went on to earn a master’s degree from the Columbia University School of Journalism in New York, graduating with honors. She then lived and worked in New York before moving to Asia at age 26, armed with letters of introduction to bureau chiefs for The Associated Press.
She ended up spending seven years in South Vietnam, becoming the longest-serving American correspondent covering the war, and garnering a Putlizer Prize nomination.
Following her years of teaching in Hawaii, Keever wrote a memoir, “Death Zones and Darling Spies: Seven Years of Vietnam War Reporting” (University of Nebraska Press, 2013). Her dispatches and other Vietnam War documents are archived in UNL’s Love Library in the Beverly Deepe Keever Collection, described online at https://keever.unl.edu.
She and her husband, Charles Keever, moved to Hawaii in 1978 where they became civic leaders.
Charles, a graduate of the Harvard University Law School, spent a total of 30 years as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. He then practiced law in Honolulu.
Charles Keever died in 2021 at age 92. Like his parents-in-law and his sister-in-law Joan,he is buried in the Belvidere City Cemetery.
