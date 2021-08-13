DESHLER — Shear perfection was on display on the Thayer County Fairgrounds here as exhibitors from 4-H and FFA put their best sheep forward in the Thayer County Fair sheep show Thursday.
A tune-up for Nebraska State Fair competition for some, the show pitted some of the area’s top youth sheep handlers in the ring to crown the superior sheep from the flock gathered to compete.
A year removed from COVID-19 restrictions at the muted 2020 event, participants celebrated this year’s fair as a return to some sort of normalcy. Livestock entrants at this year’s fair swelled to record numbers in entries pretty much across the board, as families and friends of exhibitors gathered to reconnect with old friends and get back to business as usual following months of isolation from one another.
Kylie Kinley, Nebraska Extension educator for Nuckolls and Thayer counties, said there was a renewed sense of community in the air as recipients returned to their usual routines of preparation and socialization.
Now in her second year as extension educator, Kinley said she certainly could pick up on the positive vibe coming from those breathing a bit easier because of the lifted restrictions this time around.
“It feels like my first fair this year because we had a pandemic fair last year,” she said. “I think everyone has been happy to have a regular fair and stall animals because a lot of times the barn is where you get to hang out with your friends the most.
“We have the biggest poultry and rabbit numbers we’ve ever had. It’s going to be our biggest show ever, so we’re very excited about that. It just feels like a lot of people put energy into 4-H and FFA when they had other avenues not available to them.”
Twin sisters Taylor and Paige Tietjen, 12, of Byron could scarcely keep up with the three sheep they exhibited throughout the day. Paige took purple in junior showmanship, but it was Taylor who wore out the winner’s circle, logging champion finishes in junior showmanship, market lamb and champion breeding ewe.
“It was fun, but stressful,” Taylor said. “I was a little bit nervous. They had to be ready for them to show.”
Working together with her sister on the family’s farm seems to bring out the best and worst in their relationship, Taylor said, though both say the good moments far outweigh the tense ones.
“At some points you get mad at each other, but when you’re nice to each other it helps out because you have more help with the sheep,” Paige said.
“Sometimes you get in fights, but the other times, it’s really fun,” Taylor said.
For Alanna Fangmeier of Hebron, her exposure to sheep competitions dates to age 2 weeks, when she took in her first show. Now 18, she continues to work the family farm and to enjoy success on the competitive side of the equation.
This year’s champion in senior showmanship, she also garnered reserve champion overall breeding sheep and reserve champion market lamb ribbons.
Working with seven sheep, Fangmeier said she was satisfied with her overall performance. She regards the competition as a welcomed warm-up to the state fair on Aug. 27.
Though it was largely smooth sailing in the ring, there were a few bumps in the road that required her calm demeanor to navigate through.
“My necklace fell off during showmanship,” she said with a laugh. “I just picked it up, shoved it in my pocket and kept showing. I got my eyes right back on the judge as soon as I could.”
Attending showmanship camps around the country during the summer helped hone Fangmeier’s already developed showman skills. Her plan as she readies for her freshman year at Southeast Community College is to stay involved in the family sheep business in some form or another for years to come.
“My family has been raising sheep longer than I have been alive,” she said. “I’m sure I’ll help continue our little business and maybe find some kids to continue showing for me.”
She can’t really imagine doing anything else, Fangmeier said.
“It is my life,” she said. “It has consumed my life in a good way. This is what I want to continue doing. It’s just what I do.”
Hometown boy Colt Laaker of Deshler had a busy morning showing his four sheep entries in the competition. That hard work paid off in purples and blues, including a reserve champion market ewe ribbon.
“It’s way easier when you put all the work in,” he said. “You’ve got to put the work in.”
Laaker said the warm weather and humidity may have brought out the ornery side of his sheep in the ring, though he welcomed the chance to work out the kinks in preparation for state fair competition later this month.
“Right now it’s fun,” he said. “I like showing, having fun and making friends.”
The fair continues through Saturday.
