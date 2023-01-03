ENTER-TV-2023-PREVIEW-MCT
Pedro Pascal (left) and Bella Ramsey star in “The Last of Us.”

 HBO via TNS

Television can be harder to plan for than the movies: The odd “Lord of the Rings” spinoff excepted, premiere dates are rarely announced years in advance, and the sheer amount of programming, scripted and non-, makes it maddeningly difficult to predict what will develop into a water-cooler sensation and what will sink like a stone. If the rhythms of the calendar mean our most anticipated TV shows of 2023 are frontloaded with January and February titles, though, that doesn’t mean there’s not plenty to be excited about, from new network series to returning cable hits.

Here are nine TV shows the entertainment experts at the Los Angeles Times are looking forward to this year.

