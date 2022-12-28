PIckleball photo
Pickleball has experienced a notable spike in popularity in recent years.

A court sport is sweeping the nation, and it isn’t tennis or basketball. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, 4.8 million people played pickleball in 2021, marking a nearly 15 percent growth in the total number of players from the year prior.

