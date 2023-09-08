Chile Vicariate of Solidarity
Executive secretary María Paz Vergara reads a file at the Documentation and Archive Foundation of the Vicariate of Solidarity in Santiago, Chile, July 25. The shelves preserve thousands of instances of human rights violations collected during the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

 Esteban Felix/AP

SANTIAGO, Chile — Lined up like soldiers guarding a nation’s treasures, dozens of shelves preserve an archive that gives account of a painful episode in Chile’s history: 47,000 instances of human rights violations during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

The documents were gathered between 1976 and 1992 by workers of the Vicariate of Solidarity, a human rights organization founded by Chilean Cardinal Raúl Silva Henríquez. Led by social workers, lawyers, archivists and physicians, it provided support to those harmed by the regime.

