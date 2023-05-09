Nuns End of an Era

This photo dated circa 1958-1962 provided by the Sisters of Charity shows the faculty of the Academy of Mount Saint Vincent.

 Sisters of Charity via AP

NEW YORK — Through more than 200 years, the Sisters of Charity of New York nursed Civil War casualties, joined civil rights and anti-war demonstrations, cared for orphans, and taught countless children.

They're proud of their history of selfless service. But they can't ignore their current reality: The congregation continues to shrink and age — and not a single new sister has joined their U.S. group in more than 20 years.

