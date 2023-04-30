LIFE-HEALTH-ALS-DRUG-PH

Colin Quinn injects Todd Legg with a newly approved drug for ALS at Penn's Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine. Quinn says the drug has helped stabilize Legg's condition.

 Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer

Todd Legg started to have trouble breathing in December 2019.

Around the same time, he noticed that his hands and arms cramped up when washing dishes at home in Brackney, Pennsylvania, north of Scranton.

